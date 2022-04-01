Friday, Apr 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Hero MotoCorp Falls Over 6% After Income Tax Deartment  Detects Irregularities

The Income Tax Department has found alleged illegal business expenses of over Rs 800 crore, Rs 60 crore "unaccounted" cash used to purchase land in Delhi and role of some shell companies after it raided Hero MotoCorp and two other groups

Hero MotoCorp Falls Over 6% After Income Tax Deartment  Detects Irregularities
Hero Motocorp

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Apr 2022 12:04 pm

Shares of Hero Motocorp on Friday declined over 6 per cent amid fresh concerns related to the I-T dept detecting multiple irregularities after raids on the company.

Shares of Hero Motocorp tanked 6.32 per cent to Rs 2,151.60 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 6.28 per cent to Rs 2,150.

Related stories

Hero MotoCorp bikes to get expensive by up to Rs 2,000 from next week

The Income Tax Department has found alleged illegal business expenses of over Rs 800 crore, Rs 60 crore "unaccounted" cash used to purchase land in Delhi and role of some shell companies after it raided Hero Motocorp and two other groups, officials said on Thursday.

The raids were launched on March 23, and the country's largest two-wheeler maker had then said it was extending full cooperation to the tax authorities, who visited its offices in Delhi and nearby Gurugram, apart from the residence of its chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal.

Tags

Business Hero Motocorp Shares Hero MotoCorp Share Price Hero MotoCorp Income Tax Raid Income Tax Department Income Tax Raid Income Tax Department (IT Department) Pawan Munjal IT Raids
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week

Top 5 OTT Releases Of This Week