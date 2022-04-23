Hefty Marketplace Launches NFT Drops Of Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Bitcoin Falls

Hefty Marketplace, an NFT marketplace, has launched NFT drop of Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. It is providing exclusive digital collectibles, which users can wear across different metaverses and also on its own HeftyVerse. Adding to that, it will also have a raffle where the winner can get a chance to own the physical assets used in the movie, as well as have the chance to get an exclusive virtual call with Ajay Devgn, according to various media reports.

Elsewhere, LegendsOfCrypto is gearing up for the second NFT sale of its legendary cards. The sale of the Apollo Edition is set to be an important milestone on the road towards the highly anticipated Season 0 of the game. LegendsOfCrypto has consistently knocked out different targets on its roadmap to emerge as a leading title in the gamefi movement, Globalnewswire.com reported.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 2.27 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $39,606.16 at 5:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.82 per cent, down by 0.23 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,958.54, down by 1.70 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell 1.07 per cent, and was trading at $404.20. Solana (SOL) was down by 1 per cent to $101.06, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 2.17 per cent to $0.8968.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down by 1.09 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1354 at 5:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 0.63 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00002447. Samoyedcoin was down by 1.81 per cent, and was trading at $0.01857, while Dogelon Mars was up by 7.70 per cent, and was trading at $0.000001022.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.84 trillion, a decrease of 1.81 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $76.27 billion, down by 29.25 per cent.

Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 968.58 per cent. It was trading at 0.000000000003789 at 5:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, Crypto Rocket Luanch (CRL) witnessed the maximum loss, and fell 92.63 per cent. It was trading at $0.0003156.

