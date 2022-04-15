HDFC Moved NCLT Against SITI Networks Claiming Default Of Rs 296 Crore

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) has moved insolvency tribunal NCLT against the country's leading multi-system operator SITI Networks Ltd for an alleged default of Rs 296 crore.

SITI Networks has received a notice issued by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal over the petition filed by HDFCL, the Essel group firm said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"The company has received the notice of the said case on April 13, 2022," the Essel group firm said adding it "is compiling information to verify the facts claimed in the said petition filed by HDFC.

HDFC, in the petition filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), has claimed a total default of Rs 296.06 crore, with respect to the financial facility provided by it.

"In the said petition filed under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Rule 4 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2016, HDFC has allegedly claimed that the total amount in default with respect to the financial facility is Rs 296,06,48,008/- as on January 31, 2022," it said.

Earlier on March 30, 2022, SITI Networks had informed the exchanges that it had been made aware about a petition filed before the NCLT by HDFC.

SITI Networks, formerly known as SITI Cable Network, is a part of the Essel Group.

It provides its cable services in at 580 locations and adjoining areas, reaching out to over 11.3 million digital customers.