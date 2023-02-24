Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

HDFC Bank Raises $750 Million In Dollar Bond Sale

Home Business

HDFC Bank Raises $750 Million In Dollar Bond Sale

The paper, rated Baa3 by Moody's Rating Services and Bbb by S&P, will be listed on the India International Exchange

HDFC Ltd
HDFC Ltd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 12:07 pm

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday announced that it has raised $750 million through a dollar bond sale. The bank said it will be paying a coupon of 5.686 per cent for the three year bonds, according to an exchange filing.

The paper, rated Baa3 by Moody's Rating Services and Bbb by S&P, will be listed on the India International Exchange, it said.  The USD denominated senior unsecured instruments will be redeemed on maturity in March 2026. The HDFC Bank scrip had closed 0.69 per cent down at Rs 1,603.35 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against a 0.23 per cent correction on the benchmark.

Related stories

HDFC Bank, Yes Bank Join Other Lenders In Hiking Fixed Deposit Rates

HDFC Bank, Lulu Exchange To Launch ‘RemitNow2India’ To Boost India-Middle East Cross-Border Payments

HDFC Bank Launches Offline Digital Payments Pilot Project Across 16 Cities

Tags

Business HDFC HDFC Bank Bond Markets Indian Economy Businesss
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance