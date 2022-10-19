Happy Diwali For Haryana Government Employees! DA Hiked By 4%

Happy Diwali! The wishes are only going to be happier for Haryana government employees as the festive season has come with a hike. As per the official notification, the government has hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for all its employees. This means that now, DA for these people has been hiked to 38 per cent, as per the 7th Pay Commission structure.

According to the official release by the Finance Department of Haryana government, the hiked DA will now be paid to all the employees with the October, 2022 pay. As far as the July-September arrears are concerned, they will be paid in November, 2022.

The revision and resultant hike in DA comes some time after Union government revised the DA of central government employees by 4 per cent, taking the Dearness Allowance to 38 per cent for all. Around the same time, the Union Government also hiked the Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners and with the same percentage.

As per the previous announcement, the DA hike for central government staff will come into effect from July 1, 2022. The government also allocated special budget for DA hike ahead of this festive season.

However, Haryana government is not the only one giving good news to its employees. Recently, even Uttar Pradesh (UP) government hiked DA for its employees by 4 per cent, taking the figure to 38 per cent. Even for UP government employees, this hike came as a part of the festive season package.