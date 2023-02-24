Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Google Blatantly Disobeying CCI Orders, Charging App Developers 11-26% Commission: ADIF

Home Business

Google Blatantly Disobeying CCI Orders, Charging App Developers 11-26% Commission: ADIF

Google's move is a "clear violation" of a specific direction of the CCI that the company shall not impose any condition (including price related condition) on app developers, which is unfair, unreasonable, discriminatory, or disproportionate to the services provided to the app developers

Google
Google

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 11:25 am

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) on Thursday said Google is blatantly disobeying CCI orders and charging app developers an exorbitant 11-26 per cent commission even if they opt for alternative billing system. ADIF, the policy think tank focusing on Indian digital startups, has urged the authorities, including the Competition Commission of India (CCI), to look into the matter and ensure that Google complies with the specific directives of the competition commission "in letter and in spirit".

"Google has recently changed its billing requirement for app developers wherein it has mentioned that if a user pays through an alternate billing system, the Google plays service fee will be reduced by 4 per cent... Therefore, despite not using any service from Google, app developers will be forced to pay commissions to Google," ADIF said in a statement. ADIF said that in doing so Google is blatantly disobeying CCI orders.

 "This is nothing but another blatant attempt by Google to evade its obligation under the law and while Google claims that these changes are ostensibly in response to the regulatory development, the said change is in gross violation of the remedies mentioned in the CCI order," ADIF said.

Related stories

Saudi Aramco's Acquisition Of VGP Holdings Gets CCI Nod

CCI Order An Unfair Imposition, Rival Apps Not Restricted: Google To NCLAT

CCI Gives Nod To Deal Involving VVDN Technologies

Google's move is a "clear violation" of a specific direction of the CCI that the company shall not impose any condition (including price related condition) on app developers, which is unfair, unreasonable, discriminatory, or disproportionate to the services provided to the app developers.

"Further, there is absolutely no transparency as to why Google will charge 11-26 per cent even when the user avails of a third-party processing service. This becomes all the more problematic considering that most of the transactions carried out in the app digital ecosystem do not use GPBS (Google Play Billing System)," it said.

Tags

Business Google CCI Business Indian Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance