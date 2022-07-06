Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Gold Dips Rs 760; Silver Falls Rs 1,276

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,770 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.94 per ounce Representational Image

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 7:42 pm

Gold prices in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 760 to Rs 51,304 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 52,064 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,276 to Rs 56,930 per kg from Rs 58,206 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at $1,770 per ounce while silver was flat at $19.94 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.35 per cent up at $1,770 per ounce," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

