Global Crypto Exchange Coinbase Enters The Indian Market With “Chalo Shuru Karein!”

Coinbase (COIN), a global crypto exchange, has made its crypto trading services open to users in India, the firm said on Thursday.

During an event in hybrid mode in Bengaluru, Brian Armstrong, co-founder and CEO of Coinbase, announced that the company is making “a long-term investment” in India. Coinbase is among the largest crypto exchanges by trading volume and is listed on Nasdaq. It has invested in Indian crypto and Web 3.0 start-ups.

Disney's ESPN has entered into world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with its first deal with NFL legend Tom Brady, who runs his own NFT platform and is preparing to return for a twenty-third season of playing pro football, according to a press statement. “ESPN is excited to offer our first NFTs to meet our fans at the intersection of sports, technology and content,” Kevin Lopes, ESPN's vice-president of sports business development and innovation, said in the statement.

Joining the celebrities on the digital assets bandwagon is Indian actor Rana Daggubati who is foraying into metaverse with the assistance of start-up Ikonz, a metaverse firm that he co-founded. The start-up intends to help musicians, celebrities and collectibles owners in managing their assets.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 2.33 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $43,803.62 at 5:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.20 per cent, down by 0.18 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,256.77, a fall of 1.41 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 0.45 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $436.52. Solana (SOL) was down by 3.02 per cent to $117.83, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.69 per cent to $1.09.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down 3.67 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1471 at 5:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 0.98 per cent and was trading at $0.00002517. Samoyedcoin was down by 2.02 per cent, trading at $0.02017, while Dogelon Mars was down by 1.05 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000009435.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion, a decrease of 2.24 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $113.91 billion, down by 6.30 per cent.

Safefolki (SFK) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1154.73 per cent. It was trading at $0.00000000 at 5:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, Mad Meerkat ETF (METF) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 27.42 per cent. It was trading at $192.89.