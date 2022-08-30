Gautam Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Person: Report

Billionaire Gautam Adani has become the world’s third richest person and Asia’s first-person to achieve the feat, Bloomberg reported. With a wealth worth $137 billion, Adani is trailing behind Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos who have been ranked as 1st and 2nd richest billionaires respectively, as per Bloomberg’s Billionaire’s Index. Notably, while Musk has a net worth of $251 billion, Bezos has a net worth of $153 billion.

Over the past few years, the 60-year-old billionaire has expanded its business across several sectors including renewable energy, ports, telecom, and media. The credit rating agency, CreditSights has recently said that Adani’s empire is “deeply over-leveraged.” Two of his recent acquisition that has created much buzz is Adani Group’s hostile takeover of NDTV and Adani Group’s acquisition of ACC Cements and Ambuja Cements from Holcim.

Notably, in order to expand his portfolio across renewable energy, Adani has also pledged to invest $70 billion in green energy, in order to become the world’s largest renewable energy producer.

In India, Adani is aggressively competing with Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries which is the country's most valuable company.

Ambani has been ranked as the 11th richest billionaire with a net worth of $91.9 billion. Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates, with a net worth of $117 billion has been ranked as the 5th richest billionaire, whereas acre-investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathway have been ranked as the 6th richest billionaire with a net worth of $100 billion.