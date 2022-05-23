Gaurav Sachdeva Appointed As CEO Of JSW One Platforms

JSW Group on Monday announced the appointment of Gaurav Sachdeva as CEO of its e-commerce venture JSW One Platforms.

"Gaurav Sachdeva takes over the role of CEO at JSW One Platforms after his successful tenure at JSW Ventures, where he led venture capital investments for the fund," JSW Group said in a statement.

JSW One will soon be constituting an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) for all its staff, it said.

In his new role, Sachdeva will be responsible for creating a robust transparent platform that will ease buying and selling of steel and other products for manufacturing and construction MSMEs in the country.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW One Platforms said, the platform "has been established with the vision to leverage our manufacturing and distribution strength in steel, cement and paints businesses to build a technology enabled one-stop-solution for the manufacturing and construction segments."

On his appointment Sachdeva said,"Our team is a healthy mix of talent from B2B and B2C internet companies. We’re confident of building the largest e-commerce platform delivering transparent pricing and availability of materials to MSMEs in India."

Prior to setting up JSW Ventures in 2015, Sachdeva worked in leading institutions like Citibank, Bank of America and Infosys, the statement said.

The $13-billion JSW Group has significant presence in sectors including steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, venture capital and sports.

