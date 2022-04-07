Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Flipkart Raises IPO Valuation Target To $60-70 Billion, Eyes 2023 Listing: Report

Flipkart had earlier set an IPO valuation goal of $50 billion

Flipkart Raises IPO Valuation Target To $60-70 Billion, Eyes 2023 Listing: Report
Representative Image-PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 2:04 pm

Walmart-owned Flipkart has internally raised its IPO valuation target by around a third to $60-70 billion, and now plans a US listing in 2023 instead of this year, Reuters has reported.

Flipkart had earlier set an IPO valuation goal of $50 billion

Related stories

Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal's Navi Technologies Plans To File Papers For IPO Worth Rs 4,000 Crore

Flipkart Acquires Yaantra For An Undisclosed Amount

Flipkart To Acquire Majority Stake In Online Pharmacy Platform SastaSundar

The reason for delay in IPO is due to Flipkart's internal plan to boost valuations further by focusing on two of its relatively new businesses -- online healthcare services and travel bookings, the report said.

The ongoing global market turmoil sparked by the Russia-Ukraine crisis also forced the Indian company to reconsider its timeline, it reported citing sources familiar with the plans.

Flipkart acquired Indian travel booking website Cleartrip in 2021, and this week launched a "Health+" app to offer medicines as well as other healthcare products and services.

The listing, according to sources, is now being planned for early-to-mid 2023. Flipkart is incorporated in Singapore and wants to list in the United States.

The first source said the IPO valuation target could be as high as $70 billion, while the second said it could be between $60-65 billion.

In its biggest deal ever, Walmart acquired a roughly 77% stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018.
 

Tags

Business National Flipkart Paytm IPO Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) IPO IPO Proceeds Norms Walmart Amazon Initial Public Offerings
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India