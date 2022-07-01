Facebook Testing NFT Collectibles Page With US Creators, Bitcoin Rises

Facebook has started testing a brand new digital collectibles page with a small group of producers in the US. According to Navdeep Singh, manager, Meta technical programme, who Tweeted screenshots of the same, creators will be able to show off their non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their timelines.

According to Singh, when one will click on an NFT post, information about that digital collectible, like the collection’s name and author, will get displayed. However, users will have to add their crypto wallets, such as Metamask, and provide ownership documentation before displaying their NFT on the platform.

Incidentally, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that they are looking into ideas for letting users build, display, and sell NFTs on Facebook and Instagram. In this regard, Facebook will collaborate with Polygon, Solana, Flow, and Ethereum Blockchain networks.

Elsewhere, global crypto exchange Coinbase has delivered sophisticated tools to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to assist it track transactions across Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, IANS reported.

According to a report in Intercept, Coinbase gave ICE a licence for analytics software for $29,000 in August of last year, and the company then bought software the following month for a possible $1.36 million.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 3.37 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $19,515.53 at 7:30 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.53 per cent, down by 0.01 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,063.55, up by 5.24 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 4.95 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $218.03. Solana (SOL) was up by 5.63 per cent to $32.81, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.88 per cent to $0.4491.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06563 at 7:30 pm IST, up by 4.11 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 0.55 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001007. Samoyedcoin was up by 5.31 per cent, and it was trading at $0.006895, while Dogelon Mars was up by 6.98 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003217.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $870.99 billion, a decrease of 2.65 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $73.49 billion, an increase of 5.71 per cent.