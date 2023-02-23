Facebook-Parent Meta Layoffs May Surface Again And Impact Thousands: Report

Tech giant Facebook-parent Meta Platforms is reportedly planning another round of layoffs. Just days after the Mark Zuckerberg-led company slashed over 11,000 jobs, Meta layoffs maybe coming back only to hit thousands more.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Meta layoffs’ plans are a part of the company’s bigger plans of downsizing in an effort to reduce costs. Even last year, the Zuckerberg-led tech giant grappled with soaring costs and a weak advertising market.

The report also adds that Facebook-parent Meta also plans to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports. This move, if executed as per plans, would flatten the layers of management between the top crème, Mark Zuckerberg and rest of the company, including the interns.

“Other managers may end up overseeing a higher number of employees as their teams grow bigger,” The Washington Post quoted about Meta layoffs as saying.

It must be noted that while news of Meta layoffs has surfaced, there is no confirmation on which departments/roles will be impacted. As per media reports, these job cuts may impact divisions across the company and around the world. The move also has roots in an old statement by Zuckerberg when he said that moving forward, in 2023; the company must brace itself for more job cuts.

On the other hand, the Zuckerberg-led tech giant has also started the Meta verified or a paid subscription plan for the blue badge. Similar to what Twitter is offering at this point, even Meta has launched it for both Instagram and Facebook.