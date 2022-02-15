Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Engineering, Petroleum Sectors Help Exports Jump 25% To $34.5 Billion In Jan

Imports grew by 23.54 per cent to $51.93 billion during the month under review.

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 3:47 pm

India's exports in January rose 25.28 per cent to USD 34.50 billion on account of healthy performance by sectors such as engineering, petroleum and gems and jewellery, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

However, the trade deficit during the month too widened to 17.42 billion.

Imports grew by 23.54 per cent to USD 51.93 billion during the month under review.

Cumulatively, exports increased by 46.73 per cent to USD 335.88 billion during April 2021-January 2022, from USD USD 228.92 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. 

Imports during the April-January period expanded by 62.65 per cent to USD 495.75 billion. Trade deficit stood at USD 159.87 billion during the ten-month period as against USD 75.87 billion in the same period a year earlier.

