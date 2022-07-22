Dream Sports Signs Five-Year Deal With Kiwi Cricket Team For NFTs, Crypto Market Up

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Dream Sports, the holding company of Dream11, have signed an exclusive deal to develop a full suite of digital fan engagement tools, according to various media reports.

Through its portfolio firms, Rario and FanCode, Dream Sports will develop fan-focused pathways across non-fungible tokens (NFTs), gaming, and merchandising throughout the course of the five-year agreement.

After leading a $120 million Series A investment last month through its affiliate Dream Capital, Rario is the most recent company to be added to the Dream Sports portfolio. Rario asserts that it has the majority of the world’s cricket NFT rights.

Elsewhere, CoinSwitch has waived off trading fees on Bitcoin transactions on its platform for a limited period. According to the company, all CoinSwitch.co-users with fully-verified know your customer (KYC) Indian bank accounts can trade in Bitcoin at zero fees in Indian currency for the offer period.

“Bitcoin is the largest crypto by market capitalisation and weighs over 35 per cent on CRE8, the real-time Indian crypto market index. The zero-fee trading offer extends to all Bitcoin transactions, including systematic investment plans (SIPs), and limits orders as well as sale of Bitcoins received as rewards for referrals and other promotional activities,” Coinswitch said in a press release.

In other news, Blockchain company EarthID has joined the Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3. 0 to work on transferable Metaverse Identities.

“Our goal is to ensure that virtual land, digital assets, ideas, and services are highly interoperable between platforms, and is also transparent to all communities. OMA3™ is open to all Web3 Metaverse builders,” EarthID said in a statement.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose by 3.15 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $23,491.09 at 5:15 pm. According to data from Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.96 per cent, down by 0.50 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,632.98, up by 9.54 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 5.31 per cent in the last 24 hours. It was trading at $269.49. Solana (SOL) was up by 5.91 per cent to $43.79, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.13 per cent to $0.5076.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.07092 at 5:15 pm, up by 4.05 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was trading in the green at $0.00001234. Samoyedcoin was up by 9.45 per cent and was trading at $0.01122, while Dogelon Mars was up by 8.50 per cent, and it was trading at $0.000000373.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.07 billion, an increase of 4.51 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $78.29 billion, registering a decrease of 12.46 per cent.