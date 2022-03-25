Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Decentraland Hosts World’s First Metaverse Fashion Week; Up 0.49%

World’s first virtual fashion week began in Decentraland with participation from big brands like DKNY, Estee Lauder, and others  

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 5:18 pm

The world’s first fashion week on the metaverse world began on Decentraland, which is built on the Ethereum Blockchain.

Several renowned fashion brands like Forever 21, DKNY, Estee Lauder, Jonathan Simkhai, Mowalola, Collina Strada, and others are participating in the week-long fashion show, which began on 24 March. This is for the first time that such a metaverse fashion week event will be hosted where several prominent fashion designers and brands are participating.

Key Highlights

Here are some of the key highlights of the Decentraland Fashion Week:

1. Both luxury fashion brands and emerging brands have put up their stalls in this virtual fashion show. Users can buy both the physical items, which are deliverable in real life, as well as virtual objects in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), at the stores. In the opening event, British departmental store Selfridges showcased their NFTs. These NFTs featured new artistic works and digital renditions of ‘young Rabanne’s first 12 ‘Unwearable’ dresses from 1966.

2. Attendees can claim a limited quantity of 10,000 Advanced Night Repair NFT wearables for free and usable for as long as they wish. But they will need to open a MetaMask crypto wallet or any other Ethereum (ETH) supporting crypto wallet to use the NFTs.

3. Giuseppe Zanotti, an Italian fashion designer, is putting up a limited edition of 1,000 NFTs of his ‘Cobra’ series of sneakers on sale. Users can buy them for their virtual avatars to wear in the metaverse world. 

4. The Italian luxury fashion brand, Dolce and Gabbana, will be offering interested users a glimpse of their upcoming summer collection through a series of NFTs.

5. Two well-known French fashion houses – Lanvin, and Chanel – which showcase digital movies 

6. Canadian music star Grimes will collaborate with Auroboros for a musical performance feature.

7. Hogan, an Italian fashion designer, will host a special virtual ‘after party’ called ‘Hogan-X’. This ‘after party’ features international artists like Republiqe and Monnier Paris, who will be collaborating for a special store of wearable outfits. Hogan’s ‘Untraditional’ sneakers will also be showcased at this ‘after party’. Coach, Ester Manas, Wandler and Braw Haus will showcase their collection here through NFTs.

As of 3.01 pm, Decentraland (MANA) was trading at $2.63, and up by 0.49 per cent, as per Coinmarketcap data. 
 

