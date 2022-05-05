Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Dabur Net Profit Dips 22% To Rs 294 Crore In March Quarter

Its revenue from operations rose 7.74 per cent to Rs 2,517.81 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,336.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Dabur Net Profit Dips 22% To Rs 294 Crore In March Quarter
Dabur.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 3:30 pm

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a 21.98 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 294.34 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 377.29 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Related stories

Dabur India To Induct 100 Electric Vehicles For Last-Mile Product Distribution

Dabur Promoters Make Open Offer For Eveready Industries Takeover Bid

Dabur Takes Down Fem Advertisement After Receiving Flak For Homosexual Reference

Its revenue from operations rose 7.74 per cent to Rs 2,517.81 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 2,336.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 2,141.04 crore, up 8.7 per cent from Rs 1,969.54 crore in Q4 FY21.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd were trading at Rs 529 on BSE, down 1.59 per cent. 

Tags

Business Dabur Dabur Quarterly Earnings Dabur Quarterly Results Quarterly Earnings Quarterly Results FMCG Company FMCG Firm FMCG Sector FMCG Industry FMCG
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Why Amruta Khanvilkar And Addinath Kothare’s Mammoth Starrer ‘Chandramukhi’ Looks Like Its Going To Make History

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris