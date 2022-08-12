Cryptocurrency Prices, Trading Updates Today: Bitcoin Falls 1%, Ethereum Rises 2% And Most Trending Again

The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), fell and Ethereum (ETH) was trading with gains on Friday morning. Meanwhile, ETH was today’s most trending crypto again for the third consecutive day.

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 0.77 per cent to $1.14 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 4.24 per cent to $83.91 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $8.85 billion, or 10.55 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $76.6 billion, or about 91.28 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC)

As of 8.50 am, Bitcoin fell 1.17 per cent to $23,957.84 and currently commands a 40.05 per cent dominance in the crypto market.

Regarding price analysis, BTC’s price was under heavy pressure just as it made its day’s high at $24,822.63 sometime around 7.44 pm on August 11. As a result, the price of BTC declined rapidly, but still there was some buying activity, and at one point, around 3.09 am on August 12, the price did manage to cross over into green territory. However, that was short-lived, and BTC once again nosedived right back into the red, this time even further down than before.

The lowest price for BTC today was $23,828.59, and its trading volume is up by 2.53 per cent at $35,400,468,038.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,894.01, and it was up by 1.49 per cent.

ETH had a volatile 24-hour trading session. Although there were serious attempts made to take down the price of ETH, buyers bought even more than what was being sold. At one point, ETH price was in the red territory around 5.44 am on August 11, but then it bounced back, and now ETH is trading at its day’s high.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,904.66.

ETH’s trading volume was down by 13.34 per cent at $22,052,434,686.

Other Altcoins

Solana's price today was up by 1.68 per cent at $43.49.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 1.2 per cent at $0.531. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 20.63 per cent to $716,856,116.

Binance (BNB) was down by 2.09 per cent at $324.13. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.92 per cent at $1,425,846,981.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.46 per cent at $0.07114. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.5 per cent at $536,964,353.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 0.01 per cent at $0.00001239.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 2.64 per cent at $11,347.80. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.65 per cent at $67,292,581.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.37 per cent at $29.15, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.03 per cent at $726,943,034.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 3.26 per cent at $109.13

and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 35.14 per cent at $307,614,160.