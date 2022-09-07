Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Ethereum Crashes over 9% After ‘The Merge’, Bitcoin Down 6.17%

Bitcoin fell by 6.17 per cent to $18,754, while Ethereum was down by 9.05 per cent to $1,512 on Wednesday evening.

Ethereum Crashes over 9% After ‘The Merge’, Bitcoin Down 6.17%

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Sep 2022 6:24 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 6.07 per cent to $938.8 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 15.20 per cent to $82.7 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:00 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Helium, and it was trading at $4.08. It increased by 8.58 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Lido DAO, which was trading at $1.82 with a 16.60 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): Bitcoin fell by 6.17 per cent, and it was trading at $18,754. Its market cap decreased by 6.17 per cent to $359.03 billion, while its trading volume increased by 17.62 per cent to $39.9 billion.

Bitcoin’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.04 per cent to 38.24 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 9.05 per cent to $1,512 and its market cap decreased by 9.04 per cent to $184.9 billion. Its trading volume increased by 15.29 per cent to $20.8 billion.

Other Altcoins

Cardano (ADA): Its price decreased by 7.83 per cent to $0.4619. Its market cap decreased by 7.83 per cent to $15.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 12.11 per cent to $867.05 million.

Ripple (XRP):  Its price fell by 4.34 per cent to trade at $0.3214, while its market cap decreased by 4.34 per cent to $15.9 billion, while the trading volume increased by 17.63 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Solana (SOL): Its price decreased by 6.19 per cent to $31.10. Its market cap decreased by 6.02 per cent to $10.8 billion, and its trading volume increased by 46 per cent to $1.06 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 6.47 per cent to $0.05925. Its market cap fell by 6.47 per cent to $7.8 billion, while its trading volume increased by 34.82 per cent to $435.6 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 4.84 per cent to trade at $0.00001206. Its market cap decreased by 4.84 per cent to $6.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 19.86 per cent to $436.86 million.

