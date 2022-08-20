Cryptocurrency prices fell for the third day straight as several coins, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), registered a decline.

The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 6.12 per cent to $1.02 trillion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 40.73 per cent to $90.58 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Trust wallet token, and it was trading at $1.05. It increased by 6.74 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Ethereum Classic (ETC), which was trading at $33.85 with a 11.87 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 7.17 per cent, and it was trading at $21,156.60. Its market cap decreased by 7.16 per cent to $404.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 54.3 per cent to $39.6 billion.

BTC’s dominance over the crypto market increased by 0.45 per cent to 39.73 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 10.57 per cent to $1,631, and its market cap decreased by 10.56 per cent to $199.06 billion. Its trading volume increased by 54.92 per cent to $25.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 5.92 per cent to trade at $0.3405, while its market cap decreased by 5.92 per cent to $16.8 billion, and the trading volume increased by 50.84 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 3.96 per cent to $36.71. Its market cap decreased by 3.91 per cent to $12.8 billion, and its trading volume increased by 58.25 per cent to $1.7 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 6.78 per cent to $0.4603. Its market cap decreased by 6.78 per cent to $15.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 58.39 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 5.31 per cent to $0.06945, its market cap fell by 5.31 per cent to $9.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 16.70 per cent to $864.2 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 3.21 per cent to trade at $0.00001346. Its market cap increased by 3.21 per cent to $7.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 65.25 per cent to $1.07 billion.