Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Crashes As BTC, ETH Fall Over 6%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 6.4 per cent to $18,932, while Ethereum (ETH) was down by 6.6 per cent to $1,293 on Wednesday evening.

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 6:33 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 5.24 per cent to $921.1 billion, and the total crypto market volume increased by 14.22 per cent to $93.5 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:05 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Reserve Rights, and it was trading at $0.008321. It increased by 10.9 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Cosmos, which was trading at $12.9 with a 10.2 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 6.4 per cent, and it was trading at $18,932. Its market cap decreased by 6.4 per cent to $362.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 15.9 per cent to $56.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.51 per cent to 39.3 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 6.6 per cent to $1,293 and its market cap decreased by 6.6 per cent to $158.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 20.1 per cent to $19.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 9.6 per cent to trade at $0.4285, while its market cap decreased by 9.6 per cent to $21.3 billion, and the trading volume increased by 14.3 per cent to $2.9 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 6.2 per cent to $32.4. Its market cap decreased by 6.2 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 10.2 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 5.7 per cent to $0.4316. Its market cap decreased by 5.7 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 5.6 per cent to $688.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 3.9 per cent to $0.05966, its market cap fell by 3.9 per cent to $7.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 13.2 per cent to $332.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 3.6 per cent to trade at $0.00001093. Its market cap decreased by 3.6 per cent to $6.002 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 0.47 per cent to $261.5 million.

