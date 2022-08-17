Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Up 0.21%, Dogecoin Rises 8%, Ethereum Most Trending Coin Again

While both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) were up, meme coins stole the show with Dogecoin rising as much as 8 per cent early morning today. However, ETH was back to being the most trending coin.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 0.54 per cent to $1.15 trillion as of 8.50 pm. However, the global crypto volume was down by 16.08 per cent to $64.66 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.16 billion, or 7.99 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $59.67 billion, or about 92.29 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Today’s top gainer was EOS (EOS), which was up by 24.71 per cent at $1.57. The top loser was Celsius (CEL), which was down by 8.82 per cent at $2.47.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin rose by 0.21 per cent to $24,059.17. Regarding price analysis, BTC experienced a highly volatile trading session with its price going back and forth between red and green. However, after 6.14 am today morning, BTC’s price started recovering all its losses and now it's trading with gains.

The lowest price for BTC today was $23,733.50 and its trading volume was down by 18.65 per cent at $27,702,558,017.

Ethereum (ETH)

The price of Ethereum this morning was $1,899.47, reporting a gain of 0.54 per cent.

ETH was mostly in the green territory for the most part of August 16. However, at 12.19 am on August 17, ETH price came into the red territory and remained there till 12.44 am. After that, the price recovered and by 6.29 am, ETH was back at $1,895 levels.

The lowest price for ETH today was $1,862.27. ETH’s trading volume was down by 19.61 per cent at $15,891,460,347.



Other Altcoins

Solana's price was up by 0.98 per cent at $43.87 today.

Cardano (ADA) gained 0.72 per cent at $0.5627. The 24-hour trading volume for ADA decreased by 15.91 per cent to $731,760,486.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.07 per cent at $317.91. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.69 per cent at $929,196,395.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 8.93 per cent at $0.08535. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 125.12 per cent at $1,940,144,026.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.94 per cent at $0.00001612.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose by 1.09 per cent at $11,166.14. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 3.47 per cent at $50,897,081.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.82 per cent at $27.35 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 17.02 per cent at $481,233,074.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.31 per cent at $109.78 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 19.62 per cent at $189,737,785.