Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges 9%, ETH Down 7.6% Over US Inflation Figures

Bitcoin fell 9.58 per cent to $20,361, while Ethereum (ETH) went down by 7.6 per cent to $1,600 on Wednesday evening.

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 6:46 pm

The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 7.12 per cent to $996.9 billion, even as the total crypto market volume increased by 15.4 per cent to $98.7 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 4:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Celsius, and it was trading at $1.76. It increased by 19.21 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Terra LUNA, which was trading at $2.95 with a 33.4 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

“Bitcoin and crypto assets plunged upon the release of the US August CPI print, as the 8.3 per cent Inflation print exceeded economists’ expectations of 8.1 per cent, while still marking a 20 basis point decline against July’s numbers. This could suggest that the ‘inflation has peaked narrative’ may have been slightly premature, as the consensus in the market is that the Fed (US Federal Reserve) will most probably hike rates by 75 bps this September 21 on the next FOMC meeting,” CoinDCX Research Team told Outlook Money.

“The crypto market cap looks poised to retest the $1 trillion level on the backdrop of more negative macroeconomic data, as crypto prices have become intertwined with other risk assets as the correlation between crypto and equities continues to be extremely tight,” it added.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): Bitcoin fell by 9.58 per cent, and it was trading at $20,361. Its market cap decreased by 9.5 per cent to $389.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 11.1 per cent to $48.4 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 1.06 per cent to 39.12 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): Ethereum fell by 7.6 per cent to $1,600, and its market cap decreased by 7.6 per cent to $195.8 billion. Its trading volume increased by 37.2 per cent to $16.7 billion.

Other Altcoins

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 5.77 per cent to $0.4741. Its market cap decreased by 5.77 per cent to $16.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 23.49 per cent to $988.3 million.

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 5.16 per cent to trade at $0.3363, while its market cap decreased by 5.16 per cent to $16.7 billion, while its trading volume increased by 37.3 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price decreased by 12.95 per cent to $33.58. Its market cap decreased by 12.95 per cent to $11.8 billion, and its trading volume increased by 10.05 per cent to $1.5 billion.

Meme Coins

 

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 4.4 per cent to $0.06085. Its market cap fell by 4.4 per cent to $8.07 billion, and its trading volume increased by 35.1 per cent to $487.8 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 5.21 per cent to trade at $0.00001217. Its market cap decreased by 5.21 per cent to $6.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 7.89 per cent to $452.3 million.

