Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Fell 0.92%, Ethereum Declined 0.26%, Solana Down 2.2%

Bitcoin gained 0.01 per cent, Ethereum rose by 0.96 per cent, and Solana gained 0.17 per cent, while Ethereum Name Services was the top gainer, up 10.9 per cent to $17.4.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 5:50 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Friday evening, as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins fell. Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with a loss.

Today’s most trending crypto was Frontier (FRONT), a DeFi aggregator with multi-chain support.

The global crypto market cap stood at $956.7 billion. The trading volume decreased by 15.7 per cent to $51.2 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Casper. It was up by 11.59 per cent at $0.03533. The top loser was Helium, trading at $4.98, down 6.02 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell by 0.92 per cent to 19,952 in the last 24 hours. The price of BTC rose to $20,000 at 2:14 pm. The trading volume was up 20.1 per cent to $28.8 billion.

Ethereum price fell by 0.26 per cent to $1,354 in the last 24 hours to Friday evening. At 11:44 am, ETH fell sharply from $1,355 to $1,350, but it recovered to $1358 at 1:59 pm. Its trading volume decreased by 10.9 per cent to $10.2 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 2.2 per cent at $33.24 today.

XRP was down by 1.3 per cent at $0.4898 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.1 per cent at $1.6 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.08 per cent to $0.4274. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 14.9 per cent to $380.6 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell by 2.7 per cent at $0.06326. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 43.2 per cent at $522.1 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 2.6 per cent to $0.00001117.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 1.78 per cent to $8,183. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.8 per cent at $17.1 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.33 per cent at $17.08 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.22 per cent at $152 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.68 per cent at $78.6 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.9 per cent at $84.6 million.

