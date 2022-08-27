Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls 6%, Ethereum Dips 9% Amid Sell-off Pressure

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 6.06 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) was fell 9.45 per cent, while Binance was down by 4.4 per cent. ETH was the most trending crypto, while Huobi Token (HT) was the top gainer among cryptos this evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls 6%, Ethereum Down 9%, Crypto Market Cap Below $1 Trillion

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Aug 2022 7:09 pm

The global crypto market cap has fallen below the $1 trillion mark, with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance, and others trading in the red.

The most trending coin on Saturday evening was Ethereum (ETH), and the top gainer was Huobi Token (HT).

The global crypto market went down by around 6 per cent to $973.46 billion as of 6.30 pm. However, the trading volume was up 33.49 per cent to $89.85 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $6.23 billion, or 6.93 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $80.87 billion, or about 90 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

Saturday’s top gainer was Huobi Token (HT), up by 4.47 per cent, to $5.22. The top loser was Synthetix (SNX), down 13.86 per cent at $2.75.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin

Bitcoin fell 6.06 per cent to $20,205.49. BTC’s price remained under selling pressure throughout the day, with its price falling below the $20,200 mark at around 3.44 pm IST on August 27. However, the price recovered slightly soon after to trade above $20,200. Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,020.94, while its volume was up 33 per cent at $41,863,033,173.

Ethereum

Ethereum price fell 9.45 per cent to $1,503.93 in the last 24 hours to Saturday evening.

Like BTC, ETH’s price too was under pressure and fell below $1,500 around 11.14 am on August 27; however, it is now trading slightly above $1,500. The lowest price for ETH today was $1,477.67. ETH’s trading volume was up 49.13 per cent at $25,858,376,812.

Other Altcoins

Solana's (SOL) price was down 6.84 per cent at $31.96 today.

Ripple (XRP) lost 5.41 per cent at $0.3362 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.95 per cent at $1,425,579,028.

Cardano (ADA) fell 4.31 per cent to $0.4456. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose by 34.29 per cent to $1,142,866,133.

Binance (BNB) was down 4.4 per cent to $282.83. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 30.1 per cent at $1,202,102,488.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 6.07 per cent at $0.06382. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 36.22 per cent at $606,028,735.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 7.51 per cent at $0.00001236.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 6.9 per cent to $8,940.87. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 19.25 per cent at $68,746,874.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 8.09 per cent at $20.59 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 83.43 per cent at $561,482,667.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 8.08 per cent at $82.61 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 15.11 per cent at $242,642,618.

