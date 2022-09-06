Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin Down, Ethereum, Binance, Solana Up, ETC Most Trending Crypto

Cryptocurrency prices were trading mixed. While Solana (SOL) and Ethereum rose, Bitcoin (BTC) and other meme coins fell as of Tuesday morning. Ethereum Classic (ETC) was the most trending coin and the biggest gainer.

The global crypto market went up by 0.96 per cent to $991.48 billion at 8.30 am. The trading volume was up by 34.61 per cent to $65.27 billion, according to Coinmarketcap data.

The trading volume in the decentralised finance coins section is about $5.81 billion, or 8.91 per cent of the total crypto market’s 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is $59.98 billion, or about 91.91 per cent of the total crypto market volume in the last 24 hours.

The top gainer was Ethereum Classic (ETC). It was up by 23.3 per cent to $39.92. The top loser was Helium (HNT), down 7.57 per cent at $3.85.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.3 per cent to $19,803.35.

Bitcoin never managed to hold the $20,000 price levels and sometime around 10.44 am on September 5, BTC’s price dragged further down to $19,800 levels and remained there until 8.44 pm. Around 8.44 pm an upward buying momentum was generated in BTC’s trade, which lifted its price above $19,900 levels, but the upward momentum died around 11.34 pm. BTC is now trading a little above its day’s lowest level.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,673.05, while its volume was up by 17.58 per cent at $31,398,352,854.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s (ETH) price rose 4.19 per cent to $1,642.24 in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

ETH was trading with losses for most of the day on September 5, but sometime after 6.44 pm, ETH’s buying demand

and price premium increased. As a result, within one hour, ETH’s price crossed from $1,570 levels to over $1,600 levels. Another big buying momentum around 4.54 am on September 6 lifted ETH’s price from $1,600 levels to $1,660 levels within an hour and half. ETH is now trading almost near its day’s high.



The lowest price for ETH today was $1,559.78. ETH’s trading volume was up by 62.36 per cent at $15,563,674,073.

Other Altcoins: Solana's (SOL) price was up by 1.5 per cent at $32.66 today.

Ripple (XRP) rose 0.62 per cent at $0.3333 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 100.72 per cent at $962,540,462.

Cardano (ADA) fell 1.11 per cent to $0.4932. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 14.25 per cent to $730,928,230.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.54 per cent to $280.41. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 49.75 per cent at $798,532,636.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.08 per cent at $0.06305. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25 per cent at $314,107,081.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.83 per cent to $0.00001254.



Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.47 per cent to $9,492.67. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.02 per cent at $43,750,234.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.92 per cent at $19.98 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 54.13 per cent at $304,098,986.



Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.02 per cent at $90.78 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 48.06 per cent at $128,093,932.