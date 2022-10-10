Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Markets Slightly Up, BTC Rises 0.40%, ETH 0.9%

Bitcoin gained 0.40 per cent, Ethereum’s price increased 0.9 per cent, and Solana was up 1.7 per cent. The top gainer was TerraClassicUSD, which was up by 13.1 per cent 

Crypto Markets Slightly Up, BTC Rises 0.40%, ETH 0.9%.

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 10:27 am

The global crypto market cap stood at $943.7 billion, the total crypto market volume increased by 2.7 per cent to $33.2 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 9:15 pm.

Today's most trending crypto was Pancakeswap, which is a decentralized exchange.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD; it was up by 13.1 per cent at $0.03313. The top loser was Toncoin, which was trading at $1.3 with 1.9 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Monday Morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC soared by 0.40 per cent to $19,442 in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s trade was volatile. The price of BTC sharply fell from $19,524 to $19,419 at 12:35 am, but it quickly recovered to $19,479 at 1:25 am. BTC trading volume increased 6.3 per cent to $17.4 billion.

Ethereum: ETH's price went up by 0.96 per cent to $1,322 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning. At 12:35 am ETH sharply fell from $1,325 to $1,316, but it recovered to $1,335 at 6:40 am. Its trading volume increased by 0.87 per cent to $5.8 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.7 per cent at $33.04 today.

XRP was up by 3.8 per cent at $0.5306 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.06 per cent at $1.8 billion.

Cardano (ADA) soared by 0.81 per cent to $0.4237. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 3.2 per cent to $295.3 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) went up by 1.2 per cent at $0.0622. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.5 per cent at $159.2 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.4 per cent to $0.00001102.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 1.03 per cent to $8,103. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.8 per cent at $11.8 billion .

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.5 per cent at $16.9 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.7per cent at $99.8 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.6 per cent at $75.6 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.2 per cent at $65.5 million.

Business Crypto Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency Ethereum XRP Solana Dogecoin Shiba Inu Bitcoins Web3
