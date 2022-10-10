Crypto Prices Today: Crypto Markets Slightly Up, BTC Rises 0.40%, ETH 0.9%

The global crypto market cap stood at $943.7 billion, the total crypto market volume increased by 2.7 per cent to $33.2 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 9:15 pm.

Today's most trending crypto was Pancakeswap, which is a decentralized exchange.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD; it was up by 13.1 per cent at $0.03313. The top loser was Toncoin, which was trading at $1.3 with 1.9 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Monday Morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC soared by 0.40 per cent to $19,442 in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s trade was volatile. The price of BTC sharply fell from $19,524 to $19,419 at 12:35 am, but it quickly recovered to $19,479 at 1:25 am. BTC trading volume increased 6.3 per cent to $17.4 billion.

Ethereum: ETH's price went up by 0.96 per cent to $1,322 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning. At 12:35 am ETH sharply fell from $1,325 to $1,316, but it recovered to $1,335 at 6:40 am. Its trading volume increased by 0.87 per cent to $5.8 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.7 per cent at $33.04 today.

XRP was up by 3.8 per cent at $0.5306 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.06 per cent at $1.8 billion.

Cardano (ADA) soared by 0.81 per cent to $0.4237. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 3.2 per cent to $295.3 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) went up by 1.2 per cent at $0.0622. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 2.5 per cent at $159.2 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 0.4 per cent to $0.00001102.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 1.03 per cent to $8,103. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.8 per cent at $11.8 billion .

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.5 per cent at $16.9 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.7per cent at $99.8 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.6 per cent at $75.6 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.2 per cent at $65.5 million.