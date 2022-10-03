Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Ripple Down Up To 5%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Monday morning, and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with losses.

Toady's most trending crypto was Viberate (VIB), which is a music analytics platform.

The global crypto market cap fell by 0.81 per cent to stand at $928.1 billion, while the total crypto market volume increased by 22.7 per cent to $44.8 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 8 am.

Today’s top gainer was Maker; it was up by 5.1 per cent at $769.09. The top loser was Chiliz, which was trading at $0.2183, falling 9.03 per cent in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell by 0.78 to 19,167.06 in the last 24 hours.

BTC’s trade was highly volatile. At 4:24 am, the price of BTC fell sharply from $19,207 to $18,976, which was the lowest intraday price, and its trading volume also took a dip. BTC trading volume increased 23.2 per cent to 22.5 billion.

Ethereum's price fell 1.14 per cent to $1,293 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning. Ethereum took similar dips to Bitcoin but was much more volatile. At 4:24 am, ETH fell from $1,296 to $1,272 but then it started recovering and climbed to $1,297 later. Its trading volume rose by 34.4 per cent to $8.3 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.3 per cent at $32.39 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 4.9 per cent at $0.4512 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.2 per cent at $1.6 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 2.01 per cent to $0.4233. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 39.8 per cent to $435.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 1.5 per cent at $0.05979. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.06 per cent at $206.3 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.43 per cent to $0.00001112.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.67 per cent to $7,964. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 11.3 per cent at $20.9 billion .

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.9 per cent at $16.6 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 39.6 per cent at $179.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.6 per cent at $73.8 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 42.8 per cent at $183.4 million.