Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Quant (QNT) Top Gainer, Solana Down 3%

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 0.11 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 0.17 per cent, and Solana was down by 3.1 per cent. Quant (QNT) was the top gainer with 5.95 per cent gains.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 9:37 am

Cryptocurrency prices were mixed with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) slightly rising. Other altcoins like Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), were trading with losses. Ripple (XRP) although was down today, but its trading volume jumped by about 400 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was Viberate (VIB), which is a music analytics platform.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.07 per cent to $941.69 billion but its trading volume was up by 11.86 per cent to $78.24 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Quant (QNT); it was up 5.95 per cent at $142.94. The top loser was Celsius (CEL), which was trading at $1.35 with a 6.61 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 0.11 per cent to $19,422.87. 

Although BTC was trading with gains for the entirety of September 30, it started losing ground sometime around 6.59 pm which dragged its price down to around $19,265, its intraday’s lowest price point. But it was a short-lived event as again, around 7.34 pm, it went well over $20,100 levels within an hour.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,265.66, while its volume was up by 1.68 per cent at $41,277,911,364.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 0.17 per cent to $1,331.54 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.

ETH’s trade was volatile with its price moving nowhere significant and remained range-bound bound between $1,320 and $1,360 levels. Like BTC, ETH too experienced a downturn in its price around 6.59 pm on September 30 and around 7.34 ETH too jumped right out of its lowest intraday level to scale to a new high price point.

 The lowest price for ETH was $1,320.38. ETH’s trading volume was up by 5.29 per cent at $13,243,231,995.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 3.1 per cent at $33.07 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 1.26 per cent at $0.4739 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 412.94 per cent at $19,371,955,943

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.75 per cent to $0.4343. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume fell 4.94 per cent to $528,041,695.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.06 per cent to $284.18. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.9 per cent at $877,160,193.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 2.24 per cent at $0.06183. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 88.44 per cent at $442,775,450.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.23 per cent to $0.00001137.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 0.18 per cent to $8,169.45. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.24 per cent at $30,297,863.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.44 per cent at $17.23 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.66 per cent at $264,708,652.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.71 per cent at $75.31 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 26.65 per cent at $101,652,249.

