Latest Crypto News: CoinDCX Twitter Account Hacked, MicroStrategy Buys Bitcoin, Wintermute Loses $160 Million To Hack

There have been some mixed developments in the crypto world over the past few days, some of which were postive while some negative, including the hacking incident of CoinDCX’s twitter account, over $160 million hack in decentralised finance operations of crypto market maker Wintermute, MicroStrategy, the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin (BTC) holder buying in the dip, and other news.

CoinDCX Twitter Account Hacked

On the night of September 20, CoinDCX’s verified Twitter account was hacked, and hackers posted fake Tweets about CoinDCX pumping Ripple (XRP) crypto tokens and that they are also giving away 1,00,00,00,000 XRP tokens as a bonus. CoinDCX is an Indian crypto exchange, and they does not indulge in crypto tips and pumping.

About 13 hours ago, CoinDCX announced on Twitter that they have regained access to their account, and no users’ data or funds have been compromised. They also assured that on an organisational level too, their data is safe and secured.

📢 Important Update. pic.twitter.com/RTeIZ5EzRK — CoinDCX: Making Crypto Accessible to Indians (@CoinDCX) September 20, 2022

Wintermute’s $160 million Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Hack

Evgeny Gaevoy, CEO, Wintermute, announced on Twitter that they have been hacked for about $160 million in their DeFi operations however their CeFi and OTC operations were not affected. He further cautioned users by saying on Twitter, “If you have a MM agreement with Wintermute, your funds are safe. There will be a disruption in our services today and potentially for the next few days and will get back to normal after.”

On September 14, Wintermute was chosen as the market maker for the Tron (TRX) blockchain across various crypto exchanges in order to improve the token’s visibility.

If you have a MM agreement with Wintermute, your funds are safe. There will be a disruption in our services today and potentially for next few days and will get back to normal after — wishful cynic (@EvgenyGaevoy) September 20, 2022

MicroStrategy Buys In The Bitcoin Dip

Michael Saylor, executive chairman, MicroStrategy, announced on Twitter that his company has bought 301 Bitcoins for $6 million at an average price of $19,851 per BTC. Saylor also highlighted that his company now has a total of 1,30,000 Bitcoins which they acquired for $3.98 billion with an average cost of $30,639 per BTC.

Bitcoin’s price as of 11 am is down by 2.22 per cent at $18,917.92, according to Coinmarketcap.com data.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 301 bitcoins for ~$6.0 million at an average price of ~$19,851 per #bitcoin. As of 9/19/22 @MicroStrategy holds ~130,000 bitcoins acquired for ~$3.98 billion at an average price of ~$30,639 per bitcoin.https://t.co/5kYW98ij4I — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) September 20, 2022

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Calls For Crypto Global Regulation

Aditya Narain, deputy director and Marina Moretti, assistant director, IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets department, have published a blog post, where they ushered in the need for a global crypto regulation.

It was said that although crypto has been around for more than a decade, the need to regulate them now is because they were a niche product back then and now has a larger mainstream presence as speculative investments, hedges against weak currencies, potential payment instruments, and others.

“A global regulatory framework will bring order to the markets, help instil consumer confidence, lay out the limits of what is permissible, and provide a safe space for useful innovation to continue,” said the IMF.

World’s Largest Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace Integrates Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum

OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace by volume, has announced on Twitter that today they will integrate Arbitrum’s solution and that it will compliment their existing blockchains like Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Klaytn (KLAY). Opensea also mentioned that one of their platform's first NFT projects live on Arbitrum will be from Smolverse, GMX Blueberry Club, and Diamond Pepes.

“We’re excited to share that OpenSea will soon support

@arbitrum! This is a first step in building our goal of a web 3.0 future where people have access to the NFTs they want on the chains they prefer,” Tweeted OpenSea on September 20