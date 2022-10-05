Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Helium (HNT) Top Gainer, Solana Up 4%,

Bitcoin (BTC) was up by 3.27 per cent, Ethereum (ETH) rose 2.65 per cent, and Solana was up by 3.44 per cent. Helium (HNT) was the top gainer with 10.61 per cent gains.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 9:43 am

Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins rising as of Wednesday morning. Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) rose about 8 per cent in the last 24 hours, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) by about 5 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS), which is a fan token of Sao Paulo, Brazil based football club Santos Futebol Clube.

The crypto market cap rose about 2.46 per cent to $964.71 billion but its trading volume was up by 16.41 per cent to $60.72 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Helium (HNT); it was up 10.61 per cent at $5.36. The top loser was Reserve Rights (RSR), which was trading at $0.009014 with a 6.85 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.27 per cent to $20,209.55. 

BTC was trading below $20,000 until 11.34 am on October 4 after which BTC was lifted $20,060 levels within an hour and then higher. 

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,545.52, while its volume was up by 23.84 per cent at $36,224,448,533.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 2.65 per cent to $1,355.97in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH too like BTC, experienced a significant buying momentum right around 11.34 am on October 4 which lifted it right out from $1,320 levels to $1,354 levels within an hour. ETH now trades almost near its intraday’s highest price level.

 
The lowest price for ETH was $1,320.78. ETH’s trading volume was up by 8.04 per cent at $10,217,197,063.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 3.44 per cent at $34.16 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 4.37 per cent at $0.4741 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 19.94 per cent at $2,186,860,841.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.63 per cent to $0.4334. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 6.18 per cent to $449,489,606.

Binance (BNB) was up by 2.74 per cent to $294.89. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.96 per cent at $797,385,001.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 8.09 per cent at $0.06495. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 398.11 per cent at $925,446,677.

Shiba Inu was up by 4.66 per cent to $0.00001164.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 3.13 per cent to $8,331.33. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 45.37 per cent at $27,573,639.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.95 per cent at $17.32 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.02 per cent at $170,813,122.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.53 per cent at $78.39 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.05 per cent at $93,972,773.

