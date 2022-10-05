Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise, Helium (HNT) Top Gainer, Solana Up 4%,

Cryptocurrency prices were in the green with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins rising as of Wednesday morning. Meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) rose about 8 per cent in the last 24 hours, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) by about 5 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS), which is a fan token of Sao Paulo, Brazil based football club Santos Futebol Clube.

The crypto market cap rose about 2.46 per cent to $964.71 billion but its trading volume was up by 16.41 per cent to $60.72 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Helium (HNT); it was up 10.61 per cent at $5.36. The top loser was Reserve Rights (RSR), which was trading at $0.009014 with a 6.85 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 3.27 per cent to $20,209.55.

BTC was trading below $20,000 until 11.34 am on October 4 after which BTC was lifted $20,060 levels within an hour and then higher.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $19,545.52, while its volume was up by 23.84 per cent at $36,224,448,533.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 2.65 per cent to $1,355.97in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH too like BTC, experienced a significant buying momentum right around 11.34 am on October 4 which lifted it right out from $1,320 levels to $1,354 levels within an hour. ETH now trades almost near its intraday’s highest price level.



The lowest price for ETH was $1,320.78. ETH’s trading volume was up by 8.04 per cent at $10,217,197,063.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 3.44 per cent at $34.16 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 4.37 per cent at $0.4741 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 19.94 per cent at $2,186,860,841.

Cardano (ADA) rose 1.63 per cent to $0.4334. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume rose 6.18 per cent to $449,489,606.

Binance (BNB) was up by 2.74 per cent to $294.89. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 18.96 per cent at $797,385,001.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rose 8.09 per cent at $0.06495. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 398.11 per cent at $925,446,677.

Shiba Inu was up by 4.66 per cent to $0.00001164.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) rose 3.13 per cent to $8,331.33. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 45.37 per cent at $27,573,639.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.95 per cent at $17.32 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 10.02 per cent at $170,813,122.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.53 per cent at $78.39 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.05 per cent at $93,972,773.