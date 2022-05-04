Binance Announces NFTs of Ukraine's FC Shakhtar Donetsk For Charity; Cryptocurrency Prices Fall

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, has announced the official launch of the non fungible token (NFT) collection on its platform. Donetsk is one of Ukraine's biggest professional football clubs.

In other news, MicroStrategy following the US accounting prudence concept took a non-cash digital asset impairment charge of $170.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 on its financial statement.

@TheBinanceNFT is excited to launch the @FCShakhtar_eng Charity NFT Drop and auction on May 7th!



All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Shakhtar Social Fund and @BinanceBCF Foundation in support of those in need in Ukraine.



— Binance (@binance) April 29, 2022

The global crypto market cap decreased by 1.27 per cent to $1.27 trillion at 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 15.93 per cent to $72.04 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

"Most cryptos witnessed a decline as investors await the U.S. central bank's decision to most likely increase interest rates a half-point. Bitcoin is trading slightly above $38,000 and Ether above $2,700. Other major altcoins and crypto are in the red as well," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $38,058.74, lower by 1.18 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading lower by 1.82 per cent at $2,797.30.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.62 per cent at $0.7806, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 1.59 per cent at $0.6845, Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 1.51 per cent at $385.33, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 2.21 per cent at $86.27, and Polkadot (DOT) fell 1.57 per cent at $14.97.

Today’s top gainer was RUN DOGE (RUNDOGE), which was up by 606.52 per cent at $0.000001083. The top loser was Vexchange (VEX), which was down by 95.44 per cent at $0.07068.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.06 per cent at $0.1302. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0329. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.2 per cent at $0.00002085.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 1.78 per cent to trade at $0.0000008821, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 3.63 per cent at $0.00001505, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was down by 5.04 cent at $0.01353.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 0.35 per cent at $17,398.19. Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 2.38 per cent at $82.94. Avalanche (AVAX) too lost 2.52 per cent at $60.16, Uniswap (UNI) was down by 1.17 per cent to trade at $6.95, and Aave (AAVE) fell 1.54 per cent to trade at $143.08.

Helen Hai, head, Binance NFT, said in a press release, “Throughout the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, digital assets, including NFTs, have played an important role in providing fast, efficient, and simple help to those in need. By working closely with FC Shakhtar Donetsk and launching their NFT collection on Binance NFT, we hope that the proceeds would allow us to extend humanitarian support to as many Ukrainians as possible.”