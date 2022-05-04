Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Binance Announces NFTs of Ukraine's FC Shakhtar Donetsk For Charity; Cryptocurrency Prices Fall

FC Shakhtar Donetsk, one of Ukraine’s biggest professional football clubs, intends to donate all proceeds of the NFT sale for humanitarian efforts. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall.

Binance Announces NFTs of Ukraine's FC Shakhtar Donetsk For Charity; Cryptocurrency Prices Fall
FC Shakhtar Donetsk Will Sell NFTs On Binance To Raise Funds For Charity

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 May 2022 9:43 am

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, has announced the official launch of the non fungible token (NFT) collection on its platform. Donetsk is one of Ukraine's biggest professional football clubs.

Related stories

Explained: How New Storage Rule of IT Ministry Will Impact Crypto Industry?

Bored Ape NFT Raises $285 Million of Crypto in Virtual Land Sale, Bitcoin Rises

Russia-Ukraine War: ‘Binance Refugee Crypto Card’ To Come In Aid of Displaced Ukrainians

In other news, MicroStrategy following the US accounting prudence concept took a non-cash digital asset impairment charge of $170.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 on its financial statement. 

Click here to know more about how MicroStrategy bought 7002 Bitcoins (BTC) by paying $414 million cash.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap decreased by 1.27 per cent to $1.27 trillion at 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 15.93 per cent to $72.04 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data. 

"Most cryptos witnessed a decline as investors await the U.S. central bank's decision to most likely increase interest rates a half-point. Bitcoin is trading slightly above $38,000 and Ether above $2,700. Other major altcoins and crypto are in the red as well," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $38,058.74, lower by 1.18 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading lower by 1.82 per cent at $2,797.30.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.62 per cent at $0.7806, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 1.59 per cent at $0.6845, Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 1.51 per cent at $385.33, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 2.21 per cent at $86.27, and Polkadot (DOT) fell 1.57 per cent at $14.97.

Today’s top gainer was RUN DOGE (RUNDOGE), which was up by 606.52 per cent at $0.000001083. The top loser was Vexchange (VEX), which was down by 95.44 per cent at $0.07068.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.06 per cent at $0.1302. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.0329. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.2 per cent at $0.00002085.
Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 1.78 per cent to trade at $0.0000008821, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 3.63 per cent at $0.00001505, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was down by 5.04 cent at $0.01353. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 0.35 per cent at $17,398.19. Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 2.38 per cent at $82.94. Avalanche (AVAX) too lost 2.52 per cent at $60.16, Uniswap (UNI) was down by 1.17 per cent to trade at $6.95, and Aave (AAVE) fell 1.54 per cent to trade at $143.08.

Latest Updates

Helen Hai, head, Binance NFT, said in a press release, “Throughout the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, digital assets, including NFTs, have played an important role in providing fast, efficient, and simple help to those in need. By working closely with FC Shakhtar Donetsk and launching their NFT collection on Binance NFT, we hope that the proceeds would allow us to extend humanitarian support to as many Ukrainians as possible.”

Tags

Business Crypto Binance Blockchain Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Bitcoin Ethereum Shiba Inu Dogecoin (DOGE) Cardano (ADA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Bulbul Saha?

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Bulbul Saha?

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood

Poor Man’s Food In New Avatar: Marathwada's Drought Food Is Now Trending As Superfood