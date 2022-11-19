Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down 0.96%, Ethereum Down 0.83%

Bitcoin fell by 0.96 per cent, and it was trading at $16,635.46, while Ethereum was down by 0.83 per cent to $1,208.52 on Saturday evening

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 6:09 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell 0.79 per cent to $830.03 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 22.07 per cent to $39.12 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:05 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Algroand (ALGO), and it was trading at $0.3023. It increased by 9.80 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Near Protocol (NEAR), which was trading at $1.73 with a 6.06 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell 0.96 per cent, and it was trading at $16,635.46. Its market cap decreased by 0.95 per cent to $319.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 25.60 per cent to $21.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.03 per cent to 38.47 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell 0.83 per cent to $1,208.52 and its market cap decreased by 0.84 per cent to $147.5 billion, while its trading volume decreased by 30.42 per cent to $6.78 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell 0.97 per cent to $0.3795. Its market cap decreased by 0.84 per cent to $19.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 31.69 per cent to $765.9 million.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell 5.69 per cent to $12.88. Its market cap decreased by 5.60 per cent to $4.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 48.13 per cent to $343.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 1.99 per cent to $0.3244. Its market cap decreased by 1.93 per cent to $11.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 14.21 per cent to $198.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 1.42 per cent to $0.08419. Its market cap fell 1.56 per cent to $11.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 31.60 per cent to $293.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 0.92 per cent to trade at $0.000009078. Its market cap decreased by 0.92 per cent to $4.98 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 18.60 per cent to $90.5 million.

