Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 2.2%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises 1.44%, Ethereum (ETH) Gains 3.83%

The crypto market today was trading with gains as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others rose. However, in the DeFi coins section, some of the cryptos were marginally down, while others were trading with gains. Solana (SOL) was the most trending crypto today.

The crypto market cap rose about 2.02 per cent to $859.24 billion and its trading volume was up by 0.95 per cent to $37.43 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Stacks (STX); it was up 8.44 per cent at $0.2711. The top loser was Synthetix (SNX), which was trading at $1.89 with a loss of 3.71 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 2.2 per cent to $17,223.33.

BTC was trading with losses for most of the day and afternoon of December 8. However, around 5.10 pm, BTC gained an upward momentum which lifted its price by a significant margin. From around $16,800 apiece, BTC jumped to $17,200 and above within a span of few hours.

The lowest price for BTC was $16,788.78. BTC’s trading volume was up by 5.67 per cent at $20,703,015,535.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price rose 3.83 per cent to $1,281.74 in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile on December 8 and its price was fluctuating very rapidly. However, around the time BTC experienced an upward momentum, ETH too experienced the same trend. As a result, ETH rose from $1,234 to $1,285 within a span of a few hours.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,227.50. ETH’s trading volume was up by 11.54 per cent at $6,403,201,855.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.66 per cent at $13.69 today.

Ripple (XRP) was up by 1.33 per cent at $0.3933 and its 24-hour trading volume was $721.94 million.

Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.53 per cent to $0.3146. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 33.5 per cent to $153,419,987.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.82 per cent to $289.59. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 13.52 per cent at $642,392,187.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin rose 1.44 per cent at $0.09817. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 26.07 per cent at $473,411,846.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.2 per cent to $0.000009274.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 0.19 per cent to $7,026.64. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 37.33 per cent at $17,329,714.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.2 per cent at $13.44 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 15.93 per cent at $116,305,711.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 2.17 per cent at $63.04 and its 24-hour trading volume was $45.34 million.