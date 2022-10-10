Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Fall, TerraClassicUSD Top Gainer

Cryptocurrency prices were in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins down on Monday evening. Ethereum (ETH ) was highly volatile with its price frequently going up and down. Today’s most trending crypto was TerraClassicUSD.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.69 per cent to $937.76 billion but its trading volume was up by 22.91 per cent to $39.49 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 5.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was TerraClassicUSD (USTC); it was up 38.83 per cent at $0.04157. The top loser was CHZ Chiliz (CHZ), which was trading at $0.2043 with a 5.01 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.82 per cent, and it was trading at $19,367.50. Its market cap decreased by 0.8 per cent to $370.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 25.13 per cent to $20.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.06 per cent to 39.55 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.76 per cent to $1,316.83 and its market cap decreased by 0.75 per cent to $161.5 billion. Its trading volume increased by 25.1 per cent to $7.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 0.02 per cent to trade at $0.5197, while its market cap increased by 0.2 per cent to $25.3 billion, and the trading volume increased by 70.4 per cent to $2.3 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 0.79 per cent to $32.76. Its market cap decreased by 0.88 per cent to $11.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 21.04 per cent to $488.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 1.76 per cent to $0.4166. Its market cap decreased by 1.69 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 33.97 per cent to $383.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 1.94 per cent to $0.0609, its market cap fell by 1.94 per cent to $8.9 billion, and its trading volume increased by 20.74 per cent to $206.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 1.91 per cent to trade at $0.00001087. Its market cap decreased by 1.91 per cent to $6.002 billion, and its trading volume increased by 26.39 per cent to $120.5 million.