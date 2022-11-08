Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Fall, Polygon (MATIC) Top Gainer, DOGE Down Too But Most Trending

Cryptocurrency prices were in the red with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) trading with losses. Other altcoins like Solana (SOL) were down. Toncoin (TON) was the top gainer among cryptos today. Dogecoin (DOGE) was again the most trending crypto today, despite losing its value significantly over the past few days.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto exchange’s token FTT was the top loser today as CZ of Binance confirmed on Twitter about him selling about $500 million FTT tokens.

The crypto market cap fell about 2.18 per cent to $1.01 trillion and its trading volume was up by 30.6 per cent to $91.67 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Toncoin (TON); it was up 11.67 per cent at $1.77. The top loser was FTX Token (FTT), which was trading at $19.04 with a loss of 15.19 per cent in the last 24 hours to Tuesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.1 per cent to $20,502.64.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,460.26, while its volume was up by 38.74 per cent at $52,384,381,742.

BTC was trading with losses for the entirety of November 7 and this trend continued to the morning trading session of November 8. BTC’s trade volume however jumped by more than 30 per cent while its price fell. BTC is creating a new low price point with each passing hour.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.54 per cent to $1,592.59 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH’s trade on November 7 was highly volatile with no fixed direction in price. Frequent fluctuations, wild swings were a common trend with ETH’s trade. However, the price neither crossed $1,600 nor fell below $1,500. ETH is currently trading at its day’s lowest price point and like BTC, it is also creating a new low price point with each passing hour.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,538.17. ETH’s trading volume was up by 21.6 per cent at $15,222,765,839.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 14.22 per cent at $28.15 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 4.54 per cent at $0.4541 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 59.27 per cent at $1,620,262,045.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.2 per cent to $0.3971. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 9.13 per cent to $545,417,609.

Binance (BNB) was up by 0.16 per cent to $343.71. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 39.46 per cent at $1,833,600,845.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 8.34 per cent at $0.1083. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.82 per cent at $1,282,528,106.

Shiba Inu was down by 3.31 per cent to $0.00001167.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 3.52 per cent to $7,869.25. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 7.2 per cent at $26,836,203.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 5.51 per cent at $17.56 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 31.09 per cent at $316,805,935.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.21 per cent at $85.60 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.13 per cent at $160,155,427.