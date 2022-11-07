Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Falls As BTC Slips By 2.1%, ETH Declines 2.9%

Bitcoin fell 2.1 per cent, Ethereum declined by 2.9 per cent, and Solana fell by 12.04 per cent. Polygon is the top gainer, up 4.5 per cent to $1.2

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 5:43 pm

Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the red on Monday evening, including Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins. Arweave, a Web 3 token, one of the best-performing cryptos in recent days, fell 16.8 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto is Dogecoin. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.03 trillion, with the trading volume rising by 27.6 per cent to $81.6 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer is Polygon. It is up by 4.5 per cent to $1.2. The top loser is Arweave at $14.1, down 16.8 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 2.1 per cent to $20,791 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 399.2 billion. Its intraday low was $20,637. Its trading volume increased by 36.6 per cent to $45.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is down by 2.9 per cent to $1,580 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market stood at 193.3 billion. Its trading volume increased by 46.2 per cent to $14.3 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) is down by 12.04 per cent to $31.7 on November 7, 2022.

XRP is down 3.9 per cent to $0.4708, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 37.1 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 3.4 per cent to $0.408. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 5.3 per cent to $541.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) falls 5.9 per cent to $0.1169. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 25.8 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Shiba Inu is down by 3.9 per cent to $0.00001199.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) is down by 2.2 per cent to $8,051. Its 24-hour trading volume is down by 5.5 per cent to $28.6 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) falls by 5.5 per cent to $18.3, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 27.5 per cent to $269.5 million.

Aave (AAVE) is trading at a loss of 4.6 per cent at $87.5, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 5.3 per cent to $162.4 million.

