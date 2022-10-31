Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 2%, Ethereum (ETH) Down 3%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Top Loser

Bitcoin (BTC) was down by 1.43 per cent and Ethereum (ETH) fell 2.56 per cent. Chiliz (CHZ) was the top gainer with 14.97 per cent gains. Coin98 (C98) was the most trending crypto today.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 9:25 am

Cryptocurrency prices were in the red with Bitcoin, Ethereum falling along with altcoins such as Solana, Cardano, Binance and others. The most trending crypto today was Coin98 (C98), which is a decentralised finance (DeFi) crypto.

In the meme coins section, Dogecoin gave up most of its gains made after the announcement by Elon Musk and was hence trading with losses. Its rival Shiba Inu (SHIB), however, was the top loser among all cryptos today morning.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.44 per cent to $1.01 trillion and its trading volume was down by 19.5 per cent to $72.78 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.30 am.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz (CHZ); it was up 14.97 per cent at $0.2288. The top loser was Shiba Inu, which was trading at $0.00001203 with a loss of 8.53 per cent in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.43 per cent to $20,505.09.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $20,461.72, while its volume was down by 17.16 per cent at $32,936,264,591.

BTC was trading with gains on October 30 morning, but around 3.15 pm, its price came down to $20,600 levels within two hours and further down as the day progressed into night.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 2.56 per cent to $1,581.55 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH’s trade was highly volatile with frequent wild swings on either side of the spectrum. Without fixating on a particular price, ETH was directionless until about 3.25 pm on October 30 after which it started falling.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,567.57. ETH’s trading volume was down by 28.57 per cent at $14,857,542,712

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 1.48 per cent at $32.55 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 3.14 per cent at $0.4534 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 24.09 per cent at $1,078,205,517.

Cardano (ADA) rose 3.89 per cent to $0.4009. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 32.17 per cent to $584,503,390.

Binance (BNB) was up by 1.68 per cent to $309.51. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 8.98 per cent at $1,504,886,813.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 5.72 per cent at $0.1213. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 42.98 per cent at $7,657,271,339.

Shiba Inu was down by 8.53 per cent to $0.00001203.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 3.79 per cent to $8,108.44. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.95 per cent at $25,249,675.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.45 per cent at $18.47 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.87 per cent at $308,962,826.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 2.89 per cent at $83.06 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 27.41 per cent at $87,300,144.

