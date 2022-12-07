Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Down 0.09%, Dogecoin (DOGE) 2.08%, Ethereum (ETH) Falls 0.36%

The crypto market today was trading with losses as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and others fell. However, in the meme coin section, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) trading volume was down by a significant margin while that for others moderated slightly. HAY was the most trending crypto for the fifth consecutive day.

The crypto market cap fell about 0.29 per cent to $853.96 billion and its trading volume was down by 9.12 per cent to $35.73 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was ApeCoin (APE); it was up 4.77 per cent at $4.16. The top loser was Kava (KAVA), which was trading at $0.8666 with a loss of 5.75 per cent in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 0.09 per cent to $17,033.09.

BTC was highly volatile on December 6 but its price was trading within the range of $16,900 to $17,100. Around 4.50 am on December 7, BTC suddenly gained an upward momentum which lifted its price from the lows of about $16,900 to the highs of $17,000 and more.

The lowest price for BTC was $16,939.92. BTC’s trading volume was down by 7.69 per cent at $19,531,187,225.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 0.36 per cent to $1,264.86 in the last 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

ETH too was volatile like BTC on December 6, but the ultimate trade was directionless since ETH ended up at the price point which was the same as December 5 closing. The trading volume of ETH was down heavily but the price was down by a small margin.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,247.63. ETH’s trading volume was down by 11.6 per cent at $5,144,251,213.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.44 per cent at $14.11 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 0.26 per cent at $0.3859 and its 24-hour trading volume was $815.64 million.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.79 per cent to $0.3177. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.26 per cent to $163,898,036.

Binance (BNB) was down by 0.33 per cent to $289.26. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.19 per cent at $615,881,000.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 2.08 per cent at $0.1001. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 49.3 per cent at $522,643,072.

Shiba Inu was down by 0.92 per cent to $0.000009332.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 0.33 per cent to $7,169.23. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 20.39 per cent at $28,602,855.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.06 per cent at $13.61 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 25.62 per cent at $126,649,524.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.55 per cent at 63.79 and its 24-hour trading volume was $45.12 million.