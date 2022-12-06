Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Down By 1.87%, ETH Falls 3.07%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Tuesday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum fell along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Hay Token, which is the token of Hay platform, a lending and stalking platform.

The global crypto market cap stood at $850.94 billion. It was down by 2.11 per cent, and the total crypto market volume was down by 3.81 per cent to $36.45 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 5:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Axie Infinity. It was up by 6.84 per cent to $8.69. The top loser was GMX, which was trading at $50.88, having fallen by 7.73 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin fell 1.87 per cent to $16,983 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $326.52 billion. Its intraday low was $16,922. Later, its trading volume decreased 9.49 per cent to $19.31 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 3.07 per cent to $1,256 in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $153.71 billion. Its trading volume decreased 2.76 per cent to $5.56 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.37 per cent to $13.57 on December 6, 2022.

XRP was down by 2.40 per cent to $0.3831, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.32 per cent to $850.11 million.

Cardano (ADA) fell 3.20 per cent to $0.3166. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased 9.65 per cent to $174.39 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 5.61 per cent to $0.1005. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 26.51 per cent to $674.85 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 5.18 per cent to $0.000009318.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.71 per cent to $7,232. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 51.79 per cent to $30.58 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell 4.39 per cent to $13.55. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.41 per cent to $155.43 million.

Aave (AAVE) fell 3.66 per cent to $63.65. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.28 per cent to $51.62 million.