Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Down By 1.87%, ETH Falls 3.07%

Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Market Falls, Bitcoin Down By 1.87%, ETH Falls 3.07%

Bitcoin fell 1.87 per cent, while Ethereum was down by 3.07 per cent. Solana was down by 13.57 per cent, while the Axie Infinity was the top gainer, having gained 6.84 per cent to $8.69

The global crypto market cap stood at $850.94 billion

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:22 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Tuesday evening. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum fell along with other altcoins. Today’s most trending crypto was Hay Token, which is the token of Hay platform, a lending and stalking platform.

The global crypto market cap stood at $850.94 billion. It was down by 2.11 per cent, and the total crypto market volume was down by 3.81 per cent to $36.45 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 5:00 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Axie Infinity. It was up by 6.84 per cent to $8.69. The top loser was GMX, which was trading at $50.88, having fallen by 7.73 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening.  

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin fell 1.87 per cent to $16,983 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $326.52 billion. Its intraday low was $16,922. Later, its trading volume decreased 9.49 per cent to $19.31 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was down by 3.07 per cent to $1,256 in the last 24 hours as of Tuesday evening. ETH’s market cap stood at $153.71 billion. Its trading volume decreased 2.76 per cent to $5.56 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 0.37 per cent to $13.57 on December 6, 2022.

XRP was down by 2.40 per cent to $0.3831, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.32 per cent to $850.11 million.

Related stories

5 Reasons To Buy This Eco-friendly Investment That Will Be The Next Crypto To Explode In 2023

This Crypto Is Set For Early CEX Release After ICO Proves A Massive Success

Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Thorchain Are Cryptocurrencies That Could Make A Huge Difference To Your Portfolio

Cardano (ADA) fell 3.20 per cent to $0.3166. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased 9.65 per cent to $174.39 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 5.61 per cent to $0.1005. Its 24-hour trading volume fell 26.51 per cent to $674.85 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 5.18 per cent to $0.000009318.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 1.71 per cent to $7,232. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 51.79 per cent to $30.58 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) fell 4.39 per cent to $13.55. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 9.41 per cent to $155.43 million.

Aave (AAVE) fell 3.66 per cent to $63.65. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 6.28 per cent to $51.62 million.

Tags

Business Crypto Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Bitcoin / Digital Currency Ethereum Solana Dogecoin Shiba Inu FTX US WazirX Binance
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him