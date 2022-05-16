Monday, May 16, 2022
Crypto Market Continues Recovery; Solana Up 12%; Sebi Concerned On Celebrity Crypto Ads: Report

The global crypto market seems to have got back its upward momentum. Solana rises 12 per cent; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gain up to 4 per cent.

The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 2.66 per cent to $1.31 trillion as of 8.50 pm.

Updated: 16 May 2022 10:37 am

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gained up to 4 per cent as the global cryptocurrency markets are recovering after registering deep losses recently. Among the biggest gainers among popular cryptocurrencies was Solana trading with a gain of around 12 per cent. The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 2.66 per cent to $1.31 trillion as of 8.50 pm. However, the global crypto volume was down by 9.11 per cent to $78.49 billion as per Coinmarketcap data. 

India’s capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has suggested that no prominent public figures like celebrities, sportsmen and others should endorse crypto products and the advertising disclosure should also talk about the possible violation of laws, according to an exclusive report in Hindu Business Line.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $30,283.16, higher by 2.15 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 2.79 per cent to $2,075.94.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 12.94 per cent at $0.5872, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 4.98 per cent at $0.4691, Solana (SOL) was trading with a huge gain of 12.11 per cent at $56.05, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 3.81 per cent at $11.32 and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 5.09 per cent at $302.51.

Today’s top gainer was SafeFloki (SFK), which was up by 519.29 per cent at $0.0000000001129. The top loser was Ballswap
(BSP), which was down by 94.73 per cent at $0.00001315.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.43 per cent at $0.08966. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.05386. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 4.6 per cent at $0.00001253.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 8.02 per cent to trade at $0.0000005137, Floki Inu (FLOKI) 11.85 per cent at $0.000008639 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) 2.99 per cent at $0.007399. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was up by 1.65 per cent at $10,129.25, and Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 33.55 per cent at $0.0002522. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.74 per cent at $34.25, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 4.2 per cent at $5.22 and Aave (AAVE) by 4.78 per cent at $86.65.

Latest Update

A source privy to Hindu Business Line said about the recent SEBI’s comment about crypto advertisements, “Given that crypto products are unregulated, prominent public figures including celebrities, sportsmen, etc. or their voice shall not be used for endorsement/advertisement of crypto products.” 

