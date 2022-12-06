India Set To Restore E-Visa Facility For UK Nationals

Travelling to India for nationals from the United Kingdom (UK) may just get easier. As per a report, since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, India is now set to resume the e-Visa facility. The facility is expected to aid all UK citizens travelling to India, just like it did pre-pandemic.

According to an ANI report, the High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami announced about the resumption of this e-Visa via a video message. He said that the service will be made available forthwith and the dates will be announced soon.

Since normalcy is slowly restoring and travel restrictions are easing, many were looking forward to India restoring the e-Visa facility for ease.

“We are rolling out e-visas once again and this service will be made available to you forthwith. (Dates will be announced shortly). That should enable friends from the UK far more easily to India. So welcome back, e-visas are up ahead and all of our other services including visas at your doorstep remain available to you. We look forward to a good winter season in which everyone gets to celebrate their festivals in India which is the land of festivals,” said the High Commissioner as per the ANI report.

Over the last couple of months, India and UK have been engaged in multiple talks to negotiate several things. One of the main issues under consideration has been the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and even the UK PM Rishi Sunak emphasised the importance of this deal.