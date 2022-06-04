Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
CoinDCX WIll Start Terra 2.0 (LUNA) Trading On Monday; LUNA Down 8%

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin were down by 3 per cent, Ethereum by 4 per cent, Binance by 3.5 per cent in early morning trade.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 9:44 am

Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX will complete the Terra 2.0 (LUNA) airdrop process on June 5, 2022.

In an email to its customers, CoinDCX said it would list Terra 2.0 (LUNA) on CoinDCX Pro and open up the trading pairs, LUNA/USDT and LUNA/BUSD, at 10 am on June 6, 2022. 

In other news, Crusoe Energy which uses its patented technology to use the wasted burnt off excess natural gas from oil drilling to power Bitcoin (BTC) mining, is now expanding in West Asia with significant investment backing from Mubadala, the sovereign wealth fund (SWF) of Abu Dhabi, and the Oman Investment Authority (OIA).

Click here to read more about how Mubadala invested Rs 9093 crore in India’s Reliance Jio.

The global crypto market capitalisation went down by 3.44 per cent to $1.22 trillion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was down by 10.3 per cent to $62.01 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin was trading at $29,600.04, lower by 3.07 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was down by 4.07 per cent to $1,755.44. 


Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 6.43 per cent at $0.5538, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 5.45 per cent at $0.3729, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 11.8 per cent at $36.29, Polkadot (DOT) was down by 5.73 per cent at $9.20, and Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 3.5 per cent at $296.72.

Today’s top gainer was AZ World (AZW), which was up by 335.89 per cent at $0.003903. The top loser was ERC20 (ERC20), which was down by 99.73 per cent at $0.0000274. 


Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 3.15 per cent at $0.07993. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03931. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 4.14 per cent at $0.00001068.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 3.58 per cent to trade at $0.0000004356, Floki Inu (FLOKI) lost 4.9 per cent at $0.000008716, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) fell 1.92 per cent at $0.005529.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 2.69 per cent at $7,336.15, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a loss of 8.26 per cent at $0.00009298. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 7.3 per cent at $22.44, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a loss of 4.99 per cent at $4.99, and Aave (AAVE) fell by 6.73 per cent at $104.29.

