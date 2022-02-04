Friday, Feb 04, 2022
ClearTax Launches Software To Track and Manage Portfolios For Indians; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise

ClearTax has launched software for tracking and managing portfolios of Indian crypto investors. Meanwhile, price of Bitcoin rose 3.97 per cent in the last 24 hours, Dogecoin was up by 2.40 per cent. 

cryptocurrency

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 7:37 pm

Three days after the announcement of the Union Budget 2022, tax services and fintech startup, Clear, formerly known as ClearTax, launched a crypto tax platform to track and manage portfolios across exchanges and wallets. The app will keep record of income generating from transfer of virtual digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs, according to Yourstory.com.  

Meanwhile, in the cryptocurrency market, the price of Bitcoin was up by 3.97 per cent and was trading at $37,967.67 at 6:30 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.80 per cent, down by 0.38 per cent in the last 24 hours.    

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,837.92, with a rise of 8.66 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 3.62 per cent over the same period and was trading at $377.78. Solana (SOL) up by 7.04 per cent to $104.17 and Cardano (ADA) was up by 3.08 per cent to $1.06.  

Meme Coins  

Co-founder of meme coin, Dogecoin Billy Markus, appealed to supporters to “stay cool” amid the cryptocurrency failing to gain any significant traction since January 2022. Meanwhile, all major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a rise in the last 24 hours.   

Dogecoin was up by 2.40 per cent while trading at $0.1397 at 6:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 3.18 per cent and was trading at $0.00002113, Dogelon Mars up by 9.69 per cent and was trading at $0.0000008505, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.02086 and recorded a rise of 2.16 per cent.    

Overall Scenario    

The global crypto market cap was at $1.76 trillion, registering an increase of 5.06 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $67.61 billion, down by 10.27 per cent.   

MetaPay (METAPAY) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 531.30 per cent, it was trading at $0.000002021 at 6:30 pm. On the other hand, Vive La Bouje (VIVE) witnessed maximum loss, falling 92.83 per cent, it was trading at $31.66. 

Latest Update 

Myanmar’s military government plans to establish a digital currency to support domestic payments and boost the economy within the year and is assessing how to move forward, Bloomberg quoted a top spokesman of the State Administration Council. 

