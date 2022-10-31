Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Chief Twit Musk Denies Reports Of Firing Twitter Employees To Avoid Payouts 

Chief Twit Elon Musk has denied reports of sacking Twitter employees in response to a comment by a user. A media report had alleged that Musk was planning to sack employees to avoid paying stock grants. Complete report here.

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 9:13 am

Chief Twit and Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk has denied reports of laying off employees of the micro blogging platform. Calling a New York Times report false, Musk has denied claims of sacking Twitter employees to avoid payouts. 

In the Tweet under scanner, the user mentioned The New York Times report and wrote, “What a guy. @elonmusk is making sure to fire people at Twitter before part of their year-end compensation *kicks in on Tuesday.*”

It is in response to this Tweet that the Chief Twit wrote, “This is false.” The comment has also seemingly gone viral as it has received over 133.3k likes and nearly 8,000 retweets.

A recent report in The New York Times alleged that Elon Musk had ordered job cuts across the company, that too with a deadline. It even mentioned that these layoffs were expected to take place before the November 1 date as that is when Twitter employees were also scheduled to receive stock grants as a part of their compensation. 

The publication cited people aware of the matter and read, “The layoffs at Twitter would take place before a Nov. 1 date when employees were scheduled to receive their stock grants as a part of their compensation. Such grants typically represent a significant portion of employees’ pay. By laying off workers before that date, Mr. Musk may avoid paying the grants.”

This report came just a few hours after billionaire Chief Twit also reportedly fired company’s top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and few others. This report was too, came just a few hours after Musk completed the $44 billion Twitter takeover deal. 

