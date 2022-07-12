Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
CHARGE+ZONE To Introduce Renewable Energy For EV Charging Network

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 7:41 pm

EV charging network provider CHARGE+ZONE on Tuesday said it plans to introduce renewable energy for its high-speed charging network for electric buses and commercial vehicles across India.

The announcement of NITI Aayog and CESL for rolling out 50,000 e-buses offers a major opportunity for the e-mobility industry to invest up to USD 5 billion in charging infrastructure, while for renewable energy, it opens up a new segment of up to 2000 MWp of investment, the company claimed.

The company said it has set up over 1,450 charging points across 650+ EV charging stations, serving around 5,000 e-vehicles on a daily basis.

Under this initiative, it has deployed its first 200 KW solar rooftop for Ashok Leyland's electric buses in Patna, which is able to source 20 per cent of its daily energy requirements through green energy. 

"The timing of this announcement could not have been better as our team of 100+ electrical engineers continue to push the energy envelope for a monthly sale of 3-million energy units to its existing customers and scout the opportunities beyond," Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & CEO of CHARGE+ZONE, said. 

Over the last three years, the company has built an EV charging infrastructure of over 700+ fast DC charging stations pan-India, with the network rapidly being expanded for both inter-city travel across 3,000 kms as well as urban e-mobility applications, the company said.

The company is now expecting to cover at least 25 cities for renewable energy powered charging stations. 

"Our initiative of introducing renewable energy powered EV charging stations is aligned with the government's hybrid renewable energy policy of solar and wind, which offers higher capacity utilization (CUF) compared to stand alone solar or wind projects," Hariyani said.

