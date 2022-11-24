Centre To Release New Rules For Social Media Influencers Next Month: Report

The Centre is reportedly planning to release new guidelines for social media influencers as soon as next month. As per latest updates, since the Union Government is already busy preparing these guidelines, the complete list of specifications can be expected in December itself.

According to Livemint.com, the guidelines, once released may set stiff rules for those social media influencers who fail to disclose their brand partnerships. It adds that the preparation of these guidelines is already in the final stage and may be similar to the rules released to prevent misleading advertisements.

“These days, young people make purchase decisions based on social media content put out by influencers. Unlike in the case of an actor endorsing a product in a television ad, it is difficult to figure out if the influencers actually use the products or not. Sometimes, people may not know the influencer, unlike in the case of actors; so, disclosure is going to be very important,” attributed Livemint.com to a source as saying.

As per a previous report by the publication, there is a chance that social media influencers may face a fine around Rs 10 lakh, if they fail to disclose their brand associations. It could also go up to Rs 50 lakh, under special cases and if the influencers continue to flout the guidelines.

The same could come into effect once the new guidelines are released, which is also expected next month itself. However, Outlook couldn’t independently verify the details.