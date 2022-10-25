Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
CCI Fines Google Rs 936 Crore For Anti-Competitive Play Store Policies: Report

The Commission has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 5:54 pm

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday imposed a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies.

The regulator has also issued a cease-and-desist order. The Commission has also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline, Moneycontrol has reported.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices. 
 

Business National Google CCI Fine On Google Google Play Store
