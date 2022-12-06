Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

CCI Approves Bharat Biotech International-Eastman Exports Deal

Home Business

CCI Approves Bharat Biotech International-Eastman Exports Deal

The deal has been approved under the green channel route, wherein a transaction which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the competition watchdog

CCI, Competition commission of India
The Competition Commission of India has approved the proposed deal of Bharat Biotech International Ltd for acquiring shares of Eastman Exports Global Clothing Pvt Ltd

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 8:12 am

The Competition Commission of India on Monday said it has approved the proposed deal of Bharat Biotech International Ltd for acquiring shares of  Eastman Exports Global Clothing Pvt Ltd through a share purchase agreement.
     
The deal has been approved under the green channel route, wherein a transaction which does not raise any risk of an appreciable adverse effect on competition is deemed to be approved on it being intimated to the competition watchdog.
     
In a release on the CCI's website, the fair trade regulator said it has approved the deal.
     
The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of shares of Eastman Exports Global Clothing (EEGC) by Bharat Biotech International Ltd (BBIL) being implemented by way of the share subscription agreement, share purchase agreement.
     
"Given that there are no horizontal overlaps, vertical and/or complementary links between the activities of the BBIL (including its affiliates) and EEGC, the proposed combination is being notified under the green channel route," CCI said.
     
BBIL is engaged in the activity of manufacturing of human vaccines and bio-therapeutics, while EEGC is engaged in the business of sourcing, buying, distribution and sales of yarn, fabric and apparels. 
 

Tags

Business Competition Commission Of India (CCI) Bharat Biotech Exports Free & Fair Trade
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Pakistan: Ex-PM Imran Khan Accuses Ex-Army Chief General Bajwa Of 'Double Game' Against Him

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%