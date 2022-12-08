Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
BSNL Wants More Spectrum For 5G Services: Devusinh Chauhan

BSNL Wants More Spectrum For 5G Services: Devusinh Chauhan

BSNL has asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer equipment for 5G testing so as to enable the telecom firm to start the trials for 5G services.

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 8:20 am

State-run telecom firm BSNL has asked the government to almost double its spectrum allocation in the auctioned 5G frequency bands and provide it frequency in the premium band of 700 megahertz, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
     
Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said as part of the Cabinet decision on the spectrum auctions held in July 2022, the government has reserved 10 MHz of paired spectrum in the 600 MHz band, 40 MHz in the 3300 MHz band and 400 MHz in the 26 GHz band in all circles for providing 5G services by BSNL.
     
"Further BSNL has also requested for reservation of 10 MHz of paired spectrum in the 700 MHz in lieu of the already reserved 10 MHz in the 600 MHz band, and additional 30 MHz and 400 MHz of spectrum in the 3300 MHz band and 26 GHz band respectively in all Licence Service Areas," Chauhan said.
     
At present, only Reliance Jio has acquired 10 Mhz of pan-India frequencies for about Rs 39,000 crore.
     
Chauhan also said BSNL has asked Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to offer equipment for 5G testing so as to enable the telecom firm to start the trials for 5G services.


